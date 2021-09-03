Road and rail update: What to watch out for when travelling next week

Published: 5:04 PM September 3, 2021

Traffic and travel disruptions across east London next week - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions across Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets that could delay your travel in the upcoming week, beginning September 6.

On road

On Saturday and Sunday (September 11-12), there will be two-way traffic control signals in place in Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs, due to works by City of London Telecoms.

T-Mobile works will see two-way signals in place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday at Marsh Wall, Isle of Dogs.

In Barking Road, Newham, Thames Water works see a lane closed between 9.30am on Wednesday, September 8, and 3.30pm on Friday, September 10.

You may also want to watch:

Multi-way signals will be in operation in Cranbrook Road, Redbridge, until the end of Monday, September 6.

T-Mobile works see multi-way signals in place in Tomswood Hill, Fairlop, until Tuesday (September 7).

On Saturday (September 11), TfL will have two-way signals in place in High Road, Redbridge, between 8am and 3pm.

Barking and Dagenham Council works continue in Abbey Road, Barking, meaning a lane closure all week.

The council will also have priority-working traffic control in place all week in Thames Road, Barking.

Monday and Tuesday (September 6 and 7) will see multi-way signals in operation in Renwick Road, Barking, due to T-Mobile works.

Between Saturday at 9am and the end of Sunday, there will be a road closure in Rainham Road North, Dagenham, again due to council works.

By rail

There will be minor timetable alteration on c2c rail services between Wednesday (September 8) and Friday (September 10).

On Sunday (September 12), due to Network Rail undertaking engineering work, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street – as opposed to Liverpool Street – and will call additionally at West Ham and Limehouse.

Passengers with a valid rail ticket and travelling to or from Stratford may use the London Underground Jubilee Line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge.

Due to engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside project, Rainham line services will not run on Sunday.

Passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

On Sunday (September 12), between 10am and 10pm, there will be a reduced TfL Rail service between Liverpool Street and Gidea Park.

Also at these times, trains towards Shenfield will not stop at Harold Wood or Brentwood.

On the London Overground, there will be no service between South Tottenham and Barking on Sunday.

Replacement buses will operate between Walthamstow Central and Barking, with Victoria line connections available between Seven Sisters (for South Tottenham), Blackhorse Road and Walthamstow Central.