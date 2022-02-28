News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

TfL proposing to permanently withdraw N145 weekend service

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:36 PM February 28, 2022
Consultation underway to permanently withdraw night bus service that runs from Dagenham to Leytonstone

A consultation is underway to permanently withdraw the night service on the 145 bus route, which has been suspended due to the pandemic since spring 2020 - Credit: Nigel Sutton/PA

Plans are afoot to permanently withdraw the N145 bus route due to low passenger numbers.

Transport for London (TfL) is consulting on proposals to withdraw this service, which after being introduced in 2016 ran between Dagenham and Leytonstone every half an hour on Friday and Saturday nights. 

This service has been suspended since the spring of 2020 due to Covid-19, and its pre-pandemic passenger numbers were lower than TfL originally predicted.

En-route to Leytonstone, the N145 stops at Becontree, Ilford, Redbridge and Wanstead Tube stations.

There are no plans to make any changes to the 145 service which runs during the day.

The consultation is open until March 24. Have your say by visiting this link.

Further information is available at haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/bus-route-n145.

You can also submit your comments by emailing haveyoursay@tfl.gov.uk or by writing to FREEPOST TFL HAVE YOUR SAY.

London Live News
Transport for London
Dagenham News
Redbridge News

