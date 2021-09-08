News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
TfL apologises after power failure at Hainault depot causes tube disruption

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:41 AM September 8, 2021   
A Central line train at Barkingside Tube station. Picture: Transport for London

A Central line train at Barkingside Tube station. Picture: Transport for London - Credit: Michael Garnett

Transport for London (TfL) has apologised for disruption to Central Line services this morning (September 8). 

There were severe delays on the tube between Leytonstone and Woodford via Hainault, due to a power failure at the TfL depot in Hainault. 

Commuters were left in the dark about when services would resume, with one Twitter user asking: “Is there any time frame on the Central Line problems? I’m trying to decide whether to go home or wait."

The line has now returned to good service. 

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to Central Line customers for the disruption to their journeys this morning.  

“This was caused by a power supply problem at our depot in Hainault. Our engineers have worked hard to resolve the issue and the line is now operating a good service.” 

