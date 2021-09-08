Published: 11:41 AM September 8, 2021

Transport for London (TfL) has apologised for disruption to Central Line services this morning (September 8).

There were severe delays on the tube between Leytonstone and Woodford via Hainault, due to a power failure at the TfL depot in Hainault.

Commuters were left in the dark about when services would resume, with one Twitter user asking: “Is there any time frame on the Central Line problems? I’m trying to decide whether to go home or wait."

@TfL good morning, is there any time frame on the central line problems? I’m trying to decide whether to go home or wait. — David Turner 🧱 (@Realdave101) September 8, 2021

The line has now returned to good service.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We apologise to Central Line customers for the disruption to their journeys this morning.

Station announcer “I don’t know when the next Central Line train is arriving. If you want to wait, you can wait. If you want to go, I’m afraid you have to go!” 😂 @TfL — Atiq (@atiqulhussain) September 8, 2021

“This was caused by a power supply problem at our depot in Hainault. Our engineers have worked hard to resolve the issue and the line is now operating a good service.”