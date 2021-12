Transport for London says train cancellations are causing delays on the Central line - Credit: Mike Brooke

Transport for London is warning of severe delays on the Central line.

The travel operator says the disruption across the whole line, which runs through Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets, is due to train cancellations.

It has advised passengers that tickets are being accepted on buses, Greater Anglia and TfL Rail services on reasonable routes.