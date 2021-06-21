Travelling in and out of Redbridge? Your guide to road and rail works

Published: 11:08 AM June 21, 2021

Here is a summary of work being carried out on the roads and rail network that could affect your journey this week.

On the road

Part of The Avenue in Wanstead will be closed due to water mains renewal by Thames Water.

It is also carrying out work to renew mains on the whole of Pulteney Road in South Woodford until mid-July and Walpole Road, South Woodford, until early August, according to Redbridge Council.

The water company is also undertaking mains renewal in Bressey Grove, South Woodford, until the end of July.

Gas company Cadent is replacing mains at the junction of Meadgate Avenue and Purleigh Avenue, Woodford Bridge, set to be completed on July 8.

It is also replacing mains on the whole of Kelvedon Way, Woodford Bridge, until the end of this month.

The council also said Thames Water's closure of Shenfield Road, Woodford Green, which has been done in three sections for water mains renewal, is set to finish on June 25.

Also set to end on that date is water mains renewal in Lansdowne Road, South Woodford, which is partly closed.

Rokeby Gardens in Woodford Green is currently shut from the junction of Forest Approach to the junction of Darnley Road for emergency gas mains replacement.

Rail

On Sunday, June 27, there is no service on London Overground between Gospel Oak and Barking, including Wanstead Park.

Transport for London (TfL) said a replacement bus service will be in operation.

Also on Sunday, Greater Anglia has advised travellers to expect journey times to increase by up to five minutes on its services through Stratford until 3pm due to urgent track work.