Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week

Michael Cox

Published: 11:39 AM October 24, 2021   
A list of road and rail works affecting Redbridge in the next seven days.

Where to expect delays in east London in the week beginning October 25 - Credit: Ken Mears

Are you heading out and about on the roads or by rail in the coming week? Here are some of the potential works that could disrupt your journey in east London from October 25.

Rail

From Monday to Thursday (October 28), Network Rail track will begin maintenance work from 11.30pm each night and c2c services will be diverted to start from or terminate at either Barking or Upminster and be re-timed.

On the Ockendon line, a shuttle train will run from that time between Upminster and Grays calling at Ockendon and Chafford Hundred.

On Sunday, October 31, trains on the Rainham line will not run, with rail replacement buses between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to and from Dagenham Dock may use bus routes EL2 or 287.

On the London Overground, the 11.30pm train from Gospel Oak to Barking and the 11.35pm train from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run on Monday to Thursday.

On Saturday and Sunday (October 30 and 31), there will be no service between Highbury and Islington and Shadwell, with a replacement bus operating between Dalston Kingsland and Shadwell.

On Sunday, the following trains from Barking to Gospel Oak will not run: 9.24am ,10.09am, 10.54am and 11.39am and the following trains from Gospel Oak to Barking will not run: 9.25am, 10.10am and 10.55am.

The 11.40am and 12.22pm trains from Gospel Oak to Barking will start from Upper Holloway at 11.43am and 12.29pm.

Road

There will be two-way traffic lights in Ley Street, Ilford between October 25 and 29.

Cameron Road in Seven Kings will have multi-way signals in place throughout the week due to works by Essex and Suffolk Water. 

A lane closure will be in place on Abbey Road, Barking during the week and could cause delays.

Multi-way signals will be in use on Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow until October 28 due to works by Cadent.

Connaught Bridge in Silvertown will be closed from October 29.

Limeharbour on the Isle of Dogs will have two-way signals in place between 8.30am and 4.30pm on October 30.

