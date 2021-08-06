Road and rail delays across east London next week

Published: 5:32 PM August 6, 2021

There are some upcoming service alterations on the Circle and District lines. - Credit: Transport for London

Here are the roadworks and disruptions that could cause delays on road and rail across Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Tower Hamlets, and Redbridge in the week beginning August 9.

By road:

Delays are likely on the A126 Butcher Row in Limehouse. A lane closure due to Thames Tideway works will be in place until the end of November.

Roadworks by Global Utility Connections could cause delays until August 14 at Marsh Wall, Isle of Dogs. Two-way signals will be in place.

Cadent gas works mean part of St Margarets Road on the north-east side of Wanstead Flats will be closed until August 11.

A lane will be closed on Barking Road in Canning Town due to work by Global Utility Connections. The closure will be in place until 6pm on August 13.

Thames Water works on Manor Road, Newham mean multi-way signalling will be in place until early September.

Parts of London Road in Barking will be closed until August 20 due to works by Barking and Dagenham Council.

Cadent roadworks on Green Lane, Ilford, could cause delays until early September.

By rail:

On the Circle Line, there is no service between Edgware Road and Aldgate until Thursday August 12.

On the District Line, there is no service between Earls Court and Aldgate East until Thursday August 12. A special Hammersmith and City line service operates between Hammersmith and Upminster (via Kings Cross St Pancras).