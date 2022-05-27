RideLondon 2022: East and central London roads among 100 miles of closures
- Credit: PA
More than 100 miles of roads will be closed this Sunday for RideLondon 2022, significantly impacting east and central areas.
The festival of cycling, which rolls back into the capital after a two-year absence due the pandemic, is expected to feature more than 75,000 riders across five different events through London and Essex.
Bus routes, major roads, tunnels and bridges - the A12, Tower Bridge and the Blackwall and Limehouse Link tunnels - are among the closures on Sunday (May 29).
People are advised to plan ahead if they live, work or are travelling in the affected areas, which include Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Camden.
Here’s a list of affected roads in your area and what times they will be closed:
Newham
Lower Lea Crossing, A1020: 4am-7.30pm
Western Gateway: 4am-7.30pm
Tidal Basin Road: 4am-7.30pm
Silvertown Way, A1011: 4am-7.30pm
Barking Road, A124: 4am-11.30am
Hermit Road: 4am-11.30am
Grange Road: 4am-11.30am
Upper Road: 4am-11.30am
Plaistow Road, A112: 4am-11.30am
New Plaistow Road, A112: 4am-11.30am
West Ham Lane, A112: 4am-11.30am
Broadway, A118: 4am-11.30am
High Street, A118 - Westbound: 4am-6.30pm
High Street, A118 - Eastbound: 4am-noon
Rick Roberts Way: 8am-7pm
Abbey Lane: 8am-7pm
Abbey Road: 8am-7pm
Manor Road, A1011: 8am-7pm
Redbridge
Hollybush Hill, A1199: 5am-6.30pm
Woodford Road, A1199: 5am-6.30pm
High Road, A1199: 5am-6.30pm
Woodford Green, A1199: 5am-6.30pm
Woodford New Road, A104: 5am-6.30pm
Woodford Green, A104: 5am-6.30pm
Manor Road, B173: 7.30am-6pm
Chigwell Road, A113: 7.30am-6pm
Broadmead Road, A1009: 7.30am-6pm
Tower Hamlets
The Highway, A1203: 4am-7.30pm
East Smithfield, A1203: 4am-7.30pm
Limehouse Link Tunnel, A1203: 4am-7.30pm
Aspen Way, A1261: 4am-7.30pm
East India Dock Tunnel, A1261: 4am-7.30pm
Tower Hill, A100: 4am-7.30pm
Leamouth Road, A1020: 4am-7.30pm
Bow Road, A11 – Westbound: 4am-6.30pm
Bow Road, A11 – Eastbound: 4am-noon
Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach, A12– Northbound: 4am-noon
Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach, A12 – Southbound: 4am-6.30pm
Tower Bridge, 4am-7.30pm
Hackney and above boroughs
A12 - Northbound: 4am-noon
A12 - Southbound: 4am-6.30pm
Camden
Kingsway, A4200: 8am-7.30pm
High Holborn, A40: 8am-7.30pm
Holborn, A40: 8am-7.30pm
Holborn Circus, A40: 8am-7.30pm
Holborn Viaduct, A40: 8am-7.30pm
Newgate Street, A40: 8am-7.30pm
The above is not an exhaustive list of all closures across London.
Visit https://www.ridelondon.co.uk/road-closures/road-closure-information for the full list, further details and other information including community access plans and vehicle crossing points.