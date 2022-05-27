More than 100 miles of roads will be closed this Sunday for RideLondon 2022, significantly impacting east and central areas.

The festival of cycling, which rolls back into the capital after a two-year absence due the pandemic, is expected to feature more than 75,000 riders across five different events through London and Essex.

Bus routes, major roads, tunnels and bridges - the A12, Tower Bridge and the Blackwall and Limehouse Link tunnels - are among the closures on Sunday (May 29).

People are advised to plan ahead if they live, work or are travelling in the affected areas, which include Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Camden.

Here’s a list of affected roads in your area and what times they will be closed:

Newham

Lower Lea Crossing, A1020: 4am-7.30pm

Western Gateway: 4am-7.30pm

Tidal Basin Road: 4am-7.30pm

Silvertown Way, A1011: 4am-7.30pm

Barking Road, A124: 4am-11.30am

Hermit Road: 4am-11.30am

Grange Road: 4am-11.30am

Upper Road: 4am-11.30am

Plaistow Road, A112: 4am-11.30am

New Plaistow Road, A112: 4am-11.30am

West Ham Lane, A112: 4am-11.30am

Broadway, A118: 4am-11.30am

High Street, A118 - Westbound: 4am-6.30pm

High Street, A118 - Eastbound: 4am-noon

Rick Roberts Way: 8am-7pm

Abbey Lane: 8am-7pm

Abbey Road: 8am-7pm

Manor Road, A1011: 8am-7pm

Redbridge

Hollybush Hill, A1199: 5am-6.30pm

Woodford Road, A1199: 5am-6.30pm

High Road, A1199: 5am-6.30pm

Woodford Green, A1199: 5am-6.30pm

Woodford New Road, A104: 5am-6.30pm

Woodford Green, A104: 5am-6.30pm

Manor Road, B173: 7.30am-6pm

Chigwell Road, A113: 7.30am-6pm

Broadmead Road, A1009: 7.30am-6pm

Tower Hamlets

The Highway, A1203: 4am-7.30pm

East Smithfield, A1203: 4am-7.30pm

Limehouse Link Tunnel, A1203: 4am-7.30pm

Aspen Way, A1261: 4am-7.30pm

East India Dock Tunnel, A1261: 4am-7.30pm

Tower Hill, A100: 4am-7.30pm

Leamouth Road, A1020: 4am-7.30pm

Bow Road, A11 – Westbound: 4am-6.30pm

Bow Road, A11 – Eastbound: 4am-noon

Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach, A12– Northbound: 4am-noon

Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach, A12 – Southbound: 4am-6.30pm

Tower Bridge, 4am-7.30pm

Hackney and above boroughs

A12 - Northbound: 4am-noon

A12 - Southbound: 4am-6.30pm

Camden

Kingsway, A4200: 8am-7.30pm

High Holborn, A40: 8am-7.30pm

Holborn, A40: 8am-7.30pm

Holborn Circus, A40: 8am-7.30pm

Holborn Viaduct, A40: 8am-7.30pm

Newgate Street, A40: 8am-7.30pm

The above is not an exhaustive list of all closures across London.

Visit https://www.ridelondon.co.uk/road-closures/road-closure-information for the full list, further details and other information including community access plans and vehicle crossing points.