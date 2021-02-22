Clayhall residents oppose School Streets plan

Published: 5:00 PM February 22, 2021

Kashif Mahmood (centre) with Rakesh Makwana, Dewan Khan, Dr Vickneswaren Krishnan and Dr M Ahmad from the residents group - Credit: Clayhall Neighbourhood Group

People living close to a Clayhall school are opposing plans to restrict traffic during drop-off and pick-up times.

Redbridge Council is considering 10 new School Streets schemes across the borough, temporarily closing roads around certain schools to traffic at the start and end of the day.

It already has two schemes, around Fairlop Primary School in Colvin Gardens and around two schools in Gordon Road, Ilford, and says both “have been successful at reducing traffic”.

However, people living outside a proposed zone around Parkhill Infants’ and Junior Schools in Lord Avenue, say traffic will simply move down the road.

Traffic would be limited on the surrounding roads from 8.15am to 9.30am and from 2.30pm to 4pm on school days. Drivers using the roads during the restricted times will be fined £130. Residents and businesses inside the zones can apply for an exemption.

You may also want to watch:

Kashif Mahmood, 46, chairman of a new Clayhall residents group set up to oppose the scheme, said: “They are planning (to close roads) one block away from the school. All it will do is push traffic down into our road.

“We’d like to stop this unworkable scheme from proceeding and sit down with the council to discuss it.”

He added many members would prefer a “non-stopping zone”, which would prevent parents dropping their children off or picking them up without restricting other traffic.

In response to the council’s insistence that the principle had been “tried and tested in other areas”, he insisted that this did not take into account Clayhall’s “highly residential” character.

Committee member Emma Friddin added that, because one half of her road was in the proposed zone while hers was not, she would need to drive onto busy Woodford Avenue to get out.

She was concerned that this could force her to detour “a good couple of miles” if she wanted to leave the area at the start or end of the school day.

The campaign group claims to have the backing of all three Labour ward councillors: Cllr Gurdial Bhamra, Cllr Sunita Bhamra and Cllr Jamal Uddin.

All three councillors were contacted for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service on February 17 but have yet to respond.

Redbridge Council was contacted for comment on February 18 and also has yet to respond