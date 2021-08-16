News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge Labour demand improved public transport links to Whipps Cross

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:26 PM August 16, 2021   
Redbridge Labour councillors in front of Whipps Cross University Hospital

Redbridge Labour councillors (left-to-right): Cllr Paul Donovan, Cllr Daniel Morgan Thomas, Cllr Shelia Bain, Cllr Judith Garfield, Cllr Beverly Brewer, Cllr Rosa Gomez, Cllr Neil Zammett - Credit: Redbridge Labour

Redbridge Labour has called for additional public transport links to Whipps Cross Hospital. 

The party has launched a petition calling on Barts Health NHS Trust to work with Transport for London (TfL) to improve access routes to the hospital, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. 

While it is used by Redbridge residents, Whipps Cross lies outside of the borough in Leytonstone and Redbridge Labour claim that residents have faced difficulties accessing the hospital by public transport.

They are asking for an extension of bus routes such as the 145, 66, or 275, from Redbridge to reach Whipps Cross, an increase in the frequency of the W12 and W19 bus routes and improvements to cycle lanes from the borough to the hospital. 

Cllr Neil Zammett, chair of the health scrutiny committee, said: “We need to ensure that with the new development the hospital is accessible to all our residents and that transport is safe, reliable and practicable.” 

Penny Rees, head of TfL’s Healthy Streets Investment, said that they had worked closely with local communities to improve access in recent years. 

She noted that Waltham Forest Council had overhauled Whipps Cross roundabout to make active transport safer, and that a safe cycle route along the A104 was enabling more people to cycle from Redbridge. 

She said: “We keep a close eye on the bus network, making changes to meet evolving customer demand, and increased the frequency of route W19 in December 2019 to make local travel easier.” 

Ms Rees added that feedback was welcome and said that TfL would continue to work with councils and residents to improve access by foot, bike, and public transport. 

A Barts Health spokesperson said the trust is “committed” to improving transport links to the hospital and that they were working with TfL and Waltham Forest and Redbridge councils to develop an active travel plan. 

Redbridge Labour will be holding awareness raising and engagement events across the borough in the coming months to encourage people to back their petition. 

