Thousands sign petition against controlled parking zones near stations

Residents are being consulted on the potential introduction of controlled parking zones (CPZ) near Elizabeth Line stations.

Redbridge Council says it has written to 15,675 households who live on streets close to Chadwell Heath, Goodmayes, Seven Kings and Ilford stations.

The authority is asking for their views on CPZs, which would see residents pay for parking permits if implemented.

Cllr Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and civic pride, said: "Without on-street parking controls, commuters will attempt to drive and park in residential streets.

"This could result in severe congestion on the local road network, increased delays to the local bus network, increased pollution and residents and business owners being unable to park in local streets for long periods."

But a petition against the plans has received more than 2,375 signatories.

It urges the council to scrap the idea, saying: "Already fuel prices have made it harder for motorists, don’t make us now pay to even park these vehicles outside our own homes."

Redbridge Council did not respond to a request for comment about the petition but said it was one of the capital's lowest charging boroughs for parking permits.

The council will use feedback from the consultation, which runs until August 7, to create detailed controlled parking proposals in streets where the scheme is favoured, a spokesperson said.

One hour of free parking will also remain in places where there are controls, according to the authority.

Cllr Blackman added: “The council is taking steps to ensure the new Elizabeth Line is integrated as seamlessly as possible with minimum impact and disruption to the parking needs of residents and businesses in the areas where there are stations.

“We know that some residents and businesses already struggle with parking, with petitions previously sent to the council calling for action.

"As more people return to normal working after the pandemic, we expect to see commuter activity increasing.”

There are a selection of remaining consultation events taking place, including on July 13 in York Mews at Ilford Station from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.

Events are also on July 16 from 10am to 12pm at Seven Kings Station car park and on July 21 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm at Wangey Road car park in Chadwell Heath.

For more and to complete the consultation survey, visit pclengagement-hub.co.uk/en-GB/projects/elizabethlinecpz.