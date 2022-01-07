A pedestrian has been injured after a collision in Green Lane, Goodmayes - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Goodmayes.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 7.13pm last night (January 6) to reports of a road traffic collision in Green Lane.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital where their injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The Met said no arrests have been made and enquiries into the collision continue.