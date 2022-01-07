News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Pedestrian hospitalised after 'collision' with car in Goodmayes

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:51 PM January 7, 2022
A 22-year-old man was attacked on St Georges Road, Newham on October 29

A pedestrian has been injured after a collision in Green Lane, Goodmayes - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Goodmayes.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 7.13pm last night (January 6) to reports of a road traffic collision in Green Lane.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital where their injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The Met said no arrests have been made and enquiries into the collision continue.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Redbridge News
Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London. Picture date: Friday December 31, 2021.

London Live News

Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Seven Kings station is closed following a "serious assault"

London Live News

Young men avoid life-threatening injuries in Seven Kings station assault

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
German Doner Kebab opened its doors at 122 High Street, Barkingside, on December 28

London Live News

‘Game-changing’ kebab chain opens in Barkingside

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Seven Kings station is closed following a "serious assault"

London Live News

Seven Kings station closed following 'serious assault'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon