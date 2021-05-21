Updated
Lorry flips over in Gants Hill collision
- Credit: Nerinder Ramadoss
A lorry has flipped onto its side in a collision in Gants Hill.
The incident happened in Woodford Avenue, at the roundabout with Beehive Lane in the direction of Gants Hill.
There are currently road closures on Woodford Avenue at the junction with Charlie Browns roundabout.
Transport for London is on the scene dealing with the removal of the lorry, which was carrying sawdust, and the clean-up of the road.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: " The public is advised to avoid the area and TfL is working with the police and others to get the road reopened as quickly as possible."
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.40am today (21 May) to reports of a road traffic collision on Woodford Avenue.
"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer, but did not treat anyone or take anyone to hospital."
