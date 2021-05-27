Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London

Published: 11:38 AM May 27, 2021

New research shows Redbridge is one of the cheapest places to park in London - Credit: Archant

Redbridge is one of the cheapest boroughs to get a resident's parking permit in London, according to new research.

Costing an average of just £20 per year for a parking permit, Redbridge residents save £1,400 each year compared to the most expensive borough.

The new research from Comparethemarket found drivers living in the City of London pay the most, spending £1,420 on average every year, followed by Camden, where permits cost £258.

The only borough with cheaper parking than Redbridge is Hillingdon, which gives residents free parking for their first vehicle.

Resident drivers in neighbouring Havering pay on average £35 per year and £53 in Barking and Dagenham.

Nationwide, Manchester is the most expensive place for a parking permit, where it costs £538 on average per year.

This beats London, which ranked sixth in the research, at £120.

Three cities in the UK offer free residential parking for residents – Leeds, Liverpool and Nottingham.