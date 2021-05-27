Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London
- Credit: Archant
Redbridge is one of the cheapest boroughs to get a resident's parking permit in London, according to new research.
Costing an average of just £20 per year for a parking permit, Redbridge residents save £1,400 each year compared to the most expensive borough.
The new research from Comparethemarket found drivers living in the City of London pay the most, spending £1,420 on average every year, followed by Camden, where permits cost £258.
The only borough with cheaper parking than Redbridge is Hillingdon, which gives residents free parking for their first vehicle.
Resident drivers in neighbouring Havering pay on average £35 per year and £53 in Barking and Dagenham.
You may also want to watch:
Nationwide, Manchester is the most expensive place for a parking permit, where it costs £538 on average per year.
This beats London, which ranked sixth in the research, at £120.
Most Read
- 1 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
- 2 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
- 3 Redbridge Covid-19 deaths in single figures for three weeks
- 4 Ilford business owners get training from police on keeping shops safe
- 5 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
- 6 Redbridge's Covid stats in weeks Cummings said should have been in lockdown
- 7 Ilford Catholics pick up victories in matches that survived the rain
- 8 Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict
- 9 Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London
- 10 Valentines Mansion all dolled up for new exhibit
Three cities in the UK offer free residential parking for residents – Leeds, Liverpool and Nottingham.