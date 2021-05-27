News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:38 AM May 27, 2021   
Pay and display machines will go cash free next year. Picture Archant.

New research shows Redbridge is one of the cheapest places to park in London - Credit: Archant

Redbridge is one of the cheapest boroughs to get a resident's parking permit in London, according to new research.

Costing an average of just £20 per year for a parking permit, Redbridge residents save £1,400 each year compared to the most expensive borough.

The new research from Comparethemarket found drivers living in the City of London pay the most, spending £1,420 on average every year, followed by Camden, where permits cost £258.

The only borough with cheaper parking than Redbridge is Hillingdon, which gives residents free parking for their first vehicle.

Resident drivers in neighbouring Havering pay on average £35 per year and £53 in Barking and Dagenham.

You may also want to watch:

Nationwide, Manchester is the most expensive place for a parking permit, where it costs £538 on average per year.

This beats London, which ranked sixth in the research, at £120.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
  2. 2 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
  3. 3 Redbridge Covid-19 deaths in single figures for three weeks
  1. 4 Ilford business owners get training from police on keeping shops safe
  2. 5 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
  3. 6 Redbridge's Covid stats in weeks Cummings said should have been in lockdown
  4. 7 Ilford Catholics pick up victories in matches that survived the rain
  5. 8 Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict
  6. 9 Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London
  7. 10 Valentines Mansion all dolled up for new exhibit

Three cities in the UK offer free residential parking for residents – Leeds, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lorry overturned in Redbridge near Charlie Browns Roundabout.

Travel | Updated

Lorry flips over in Gants Hill collision

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The former Alfred’s Head pub site in Manford Way. Picture: Google Maps

Planning and Development | Opinion

Letter: Concern about over-development around Manford Way in Hainault

Reader letter

Logo Icon
George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years for rape.

Crime

Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was found with stab injuries in Chadwell Heath. 

Crime

Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus