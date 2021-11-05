Watch out for these roadworks and travel disruptions in the coming week

Here are some roadworks across east London to watch out for in the coming week. - Credit: PA

Will you be out and about in east London in the coming week?

Here are some of the planned rail disruptions and major roadworks to avoid across Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets from Monday, November 8 to Sunday, November 14.

Rail

There are no planned closures or disruptions on London Underground, TfL Rail and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services affecting east London during the week.

On the Overground, there will be changes to early morning Gospel Oak to Barking services on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The first train at 6.10am from Gospel Oak to Barking will not run, nor will the 6.54am service from Barking to Gospel Oak, on each of those days.

There will be revised timetables on c2c services during the week, with late evening changes on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, there will be no service on the DLR between Stratford International and Canning Town.

Passengers are advised to use the Underground Jubilee line instead.

There will be major changes for c2c services on Saturday.

Rainham line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street, due to Network Rail doing track maintenance work between Barking and Fenchurch Street.

Tickets will be accepted on Jubilee line or DLR services between West Ham and Stratford. Passengers for Limehouse can use DLR services between Tower Gateway and Limehouse and Limehouse to Stratford via Poplar.

Ockendon line services won't be running at all due to multiple engineering works scheduled that day.

On the Basildon line, only services to London Liverpool Street will run - there won't be any trains to Fenchurch Street.

On Sunday, there will be normal service on the Rainham and Ockendon lines while the Basildon line will be diverted to Fenchurch Street and additionally stop at West Ham.

Roads

Fenchurch Street in Aldgate will be closed during the week for Thames Water works.

A lane will be closed on Bethnal Green Road on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two-way signals will ne operating in Devas Street until around 6pm on Saturday.

Delays are likely in Leamouth Road from Thursday to Sunday due to a lane closure off India Dock Road in Poplar.

Closures remain in place for North Woolwich Road and Connaught Bridge in Silvertown.

Multi-way signals will be operating in West Ham Lane, by Stratford Park, until the end of Monday for emergency works by Thames Water.

Roadworks around the Leytonstone Road and Forest Lane junction are scheduled to continue until Thursday evening.

Katherine Road in Forest Gate will remain closed between Plashet Grove and Romford Road while resurfacing works continue.

Multi-way signals will be operating in Woodward Road, Dagenham from Monday to Wednesday.

A lane will be closed in Rainham Road South and Foxlands Road will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday for Essex and Suffolk Water works, so expect delays in the area.

There will be a lane closure in Valence Avenue near Becontree Avenue from Thursday.

Two-way signals will be in place on Station Road near Chadwell Heath station from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon.

There will also be two-way signals in Horns Road near Avanti Court Primary School in Ilford from Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon on Friday for council roadworks.