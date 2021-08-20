Travel round-up: Network Rail maintenance set to cause rail diversions next week

Published: 5:00 PM August 20, 2021

Network Rail engineering works will result in c2c services being diverted on all three of its lines on Monday to Thursday evening (August 23 to 26) - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Works by Network Rail, Thames Water, and gas and power companies are set to cause disruptions on road and rail across Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Here is a round-up of some of the changes and delays to look out for when travelling in the week beginning August 23.

On rail

Between Monday and Thursday, Network Rail track maintenance work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street, means that train services on the Basildon, Rainham, and Ockendon lines will be diverted to start and terminate at London Liverpool Street from 8.40pm.

From 10.45pm, this engineering work will extend out to Upminster.

C2C tickets will be accepted on District Line services between Tower Hill and Barking, and Jubilee Line or Docklands Light Railway services between West Ham and Stratford.

Passengers for Limehouse can use Docklands Light Railway services between Tower Gateway and Limehouse and Limehouse to Stratford via Poplar.

Minor timetable changes will be in place across C2C services on Friday.

On Saturday, August 28, Network Rail engineering work means no services will run on the Basildon, Rainham, and Ockendon lines until 7.45am.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham; Upminster and Pitsea via Ockendon; and between Upminster and Shoeburyness via Laindon.

Passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock may use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287. Passengers may also use District Line services between Upminster and Tower Hill.

On the same day, there will be no Overground service between South Tottenham and Barking until 7.45am. Replacement buses will be in operation between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

On the DLR, there will be no service between Westferry and Lewisham for the full bank holiday weekend (Saturday 28 – Monday 30).

On road

Traffic controls are still in place on Manor Road, Newham, as part of Thames Water works expected to continue until early September.

Thursday will see a lane closure in place on North Woolwich Road, Silvertown due to works by Virgin Media.

Delays are likely on Thames Road, Barking, as Barking and Dagenham Council works will see traffic controls in place until the end of Friday.

Cadent works will see a road closure at Lodge Avenue, Barking, until the end of August, while the gas company’s works on Green Lane, Ilford, mean traffic controls will be in place until September 2.

The company is also responsible for works on Burges Road, East Ham, which will see it closed from Monday to Friday.

UK Power Networks work will see a lane closure at Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham in place until the end of August.

The water company are also responsible for a road closure at Halley Road, Forest Gate, which will last until Wednesday.