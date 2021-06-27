Published: 6:30 PM June 27, 2021

Traffic in the rain on the A406 in South Woodford - Credit: Ken Mears

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in the upcoming week, beginning June 28.

On the road

Thames Water mains renewals will result in the partial closure of The Avenue in Wanstead until Tuesday, June 29, while Courtland Avenue in Ilford will remain closed until the following day.

The water company also plans to do work to renew mains on the whole of Elmcroft Avenue and Pulteney Road in South Woodford until mid-July, and Walpole Road in South Woodford until early August.

It is also carrying out work on Wellesley Road, Ilford, to be completed on or by Wednesday, June 30, while disruptions at Violet Road in South Woodford, should end on or by Friday, July 2.

Thames Water’s Gardner Close roadworks in Wanstead are expected to be completed on or by Thursday, July 8 and Bressey Grove in South Woodford will experience disruptions until the end of next month.

Gas company Cadent has commenced its own mains replacement works, which will affect a number of sites in the borough, including in Woodford Green at the junction of Meadgate Avenue and Purleigh Avenue. Work there is expected to be completed by July 8.

Work at junctions in Woodford Green, between Chigwell Road and Cross Road, and between Cross Road and Love Lane, may cause delays until July 19.

Meanwhile, the company’s works along the entire length of Kelvedon Way, Woodford Bridge, should be completed on or by Thursday, July 1.

Green Lane will be subject to priority-working traffic control until the beginning of September, while Rockeby Gardens in Woodford Green remains shut from the junction of Forest Approach to the junction of Darnley Road for emergency gas mains replacement.

Lynn Road will be closed at its junction with Ley Street in Ilford due to work by Kelly Communications. The works are expected to be completed on or by Thursday, July 1.

Aldersbrook Road, Wanstead, will be subject to multi-way signal traffic control until the end of the month.

Craven Gardens, Ilford, will be closed until June 28, while West Grove, Woodford Green, will be closed until the following day.

Benton Road, Ilford, will experience closures until July 23.

A lane will be closed on Whalebone Lane South in Barking, with Virgin Media roadworks continuing until Tuesday, June 29.

At Ripple Road in Dagenham, give and take traffic control will be in place until Tuesday, June 29 as work by Essex and Suffolk Water continues.

There will be a lane closed on Cambridge Road, Barking as the borough council's works continue until July 20.

Longbridge Road and Fanshawe Avenue in Barking will see multi-way signal traffic control until Tuesday, June 29 due to works by T Mobile.

Travelling by train

Lifts will be out of order and step-free access unavailable at Dagenham Dock station until further notice.