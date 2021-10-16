Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week

Published: 3:25 PM October 16, 2021

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions across Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets that could delay your travel in the upcoming week beginning October 18.

BY ROAD

From Monday, October 18, to Thursday, October 21, works by Cadent Gas will see a road closure in Mile End Road, Tower Hamlets.

In Grove Road there will be a lane closed from 9.30am on Thursday until 3.30pm on Friday, October 22. This is due to works by Transport for London (TfL).

TfL works will also see multi-way traffic control in place in Burdett Road from 9.30am on Monday to 3.30pm on Saturday, October 23.

The transport authority will also be doing works in Newham, with a road closed in Park Avenue beginning on Saturday and running into early November.

In Barking and Dagenham, TfL works will see a road closed in Alfreds Way from 10pm on Monday to 6am on Wednesday, October 20.

Meanwhile, Redbridge’s Cameron Road will have multi-way signals in place from Thursday, due to works by Essex and Suffolk Water.

BY RAIL

On Monday to Thursday and then Sunday from 10.45pm each night, there will be no London Overground service between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

TfL suggests using Underground connections between Liverpool Street and Walthamstow Central. Replacement buses will also be in operation.

On Saturday and Sunday (October 23 and 24), there will be no District line trains between Tower Hill and Upminster, and no service across the whole of the Hammersmith and City line.

Replacement buses will be running between Tower Hill and Upminster, and between Tower Hill and Barking.

From Monday to Thursday, Network Rail maintenance work will also impact services on the Basildon and Ockendon lines.

On the Basildon line, services will be diverted via an alternative route between Barking and Pitsea and will call additionally at Grays, Tilbury Town, East Tilbury and Stanford-le-Hope.

On the Ockendon line, services will be also diverted via an alternative route between Barking and Pitsea and will call additionally at Dagenham Dock, Rainham and Purfleet.

In both cases, passengers with a valid rail ticket may use the District line between Barking and Upminster at no extra charge.

From Monday to Wednesday, track maintenance will be from 10.40pm and on Thursday it will begin at 11.45pm.

The Rainham line will not run on Sunday, due to Network Rail undertaking overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287 with their tickets.