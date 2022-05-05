The southbound carriage way between junctions 6 and 5 of the M11 - currently closed - is likely to remain so throughout this morning (May 5) - Credit: Essex Police

A patch of the M11 is to remain closed for some time following a "serious collision" in the early hours of this morning.

Essex Police were alerted to the crash - reportedly involving a black vehicle leaving the road between junctions 6 and 5 on the southbound carriageway - shortly before 6.10am today (May 5).

Officers remain at the scene, and are working to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information, particularly those who were driving along that stretch of road between 2.30am and 6am, is asked to contact police.

The southbound carriage way between junctions 6 and 5 is closed, and is expected to remain so throughout the morning.

Motorist are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who has information or dash cam footage is asked to make a report online, or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 142 of 5 May.

You can also call us on 101; to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.