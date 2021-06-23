News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Car fire on A406 in South Woodford causing 'serious' delays

Michael Cox

Published: 7:41 PM June 23, 2021   
Car fire, Waterworks Corner A406

A car fire near the Waterworks Corner Roundabout has caused delays on the A406. - Credit: Instagram @ig1_ig2

Two lanes are closed on the A406 North Circular Road westbound after a car fire in South Woodford.

There are "serious" delays on the road, according to Transport for London (TfL), after the blaze near the Waterworks Corner Roundabout.

TfL said the two lanes are closed between High Road, South Woodford and Woodford New Road while traffic is slow moving from Ilford Flyover.


