News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus timetable change to 'better align' with hospital shifts

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 10:41 AM January 19, 2022
362 bus

Timings have been altered on the 362 bus route - Credit: Transport for London

Changes have been made to a bus timetable to help hospital staff using the service.

After discussions between King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Transport for London (TfL), the transport operator has introduced changes to the 362 bus service, which runs between the hospital and Grange Hill.

There are revised times between 3pm and 10pm on weekdays, 9am and 10pm on Saturdays and 9.30am and 9pm on Sundays.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport planning, said: “King George Hospital employs so many people in Redbridge and it’s crucial that local transport helps staff get from A to B efficiently so they can carry out their essential roles, especially during the pandemic."

The changes "better align" with hospital shift patterns, according to TfL, which said that buses previously left the hospital at the same time as the end of shifts.

This meant staff could face an extended wait for the next bus, which will continue to run every half an hour.

TfL said all other services on the route outside of the times above remain unchanged.

For more information, visit tfl.gov.uk/bus/timetable/362/.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver charged in connection with fatal collision on M11 due in court
  2. 2 Men jailed for using explosives in string of ATM thefts
  3. 3 South Woodford care home loses Good CQC rating
  1. 4 Ex football boss sets up fans club to increase diversity at England games
  2. 5 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
  3. 6 ‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
  4. 7 Rat-running lorry drivers in Redbridge face fines of up to £130
  5. 8 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  6. 9 Writer wins national prize for poetry about teaching and learning
  7. 10 Senior councillor: Boost high streets by scrapping business rates
King George Hospital
Redbridge News
Goodmayes News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jacqueline Davidson died alone in her Ilford flat two years ago

London Live News

Goodmayes 'loner' found dead in 'dilapidated' flat leaves £400k fortune

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi store in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Application to demolish current store at 543 To 549 High Road, Ilford

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council

Council blamed for 'avoidable' delays in approving grant for disabled child

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon