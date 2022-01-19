Bus timetable change to 'better align' with hospital shifts

Timings have been altered on the 362 bus route - Credit: Transport for London

Changes have been made to a bus timetable to help hospital staff using the service.

After discussions between King George Hospital in Goodmayes and Transport for London (TfL), the transport operator has introduced changes to the 362 bus service, which runs between the hospital and Grange Hill.

There are revised times between 3pm and 10pm on weekdays, 9am and 10pm on Saturdays and 9.30am and 9pm on Sundays.

Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s director of public transport planning, said: “King George Hospital employs so many people in Redbridge and it’s crucial that local transport helps staff get from A to B efficiently so they can carry out their essential roles, especially during the pandemic."

The changes "better align" with hospital shift patterns, according to TfL, which said that buses previously left the hospital at the same time as the end of shifts.

This meant staff could face an extended wait for the next bus, which will continue to run every half an hour.

TfL said all other services on the route outside of the times above remain unchanged.

For more information, visit tfl.gov.uk/bus/timetable/362/.