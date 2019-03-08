Calls for safety measures in 'dangerous' South Woodford street after speeding vehicle 'smashes' into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council's chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez Archant

South Woodford residents are calling for traffic calming measures after two speeding cars "smashed" into a mum-to-be while she was putting her son in his car seat.

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council's chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Families in Maybank Road are calling for the residential road to become "access only" and for the council to install traffic calming measures, such as a width restriction and speed bumps.

People living in the "dangerous" street arranged a meeting with Councillor Rosa Gomez, Churchfields ward councillor, to talk about their experiences of speeding cars, smashed wing mirrors and fears of being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

One resident said: "Last year, while I was seven months pregnant, I was putting my son in his car seat and a speeding car came past and hit my open car door which smashed me into the car seat, hitting my stomach and cutting my legs on the door frame.

"As a passerby helped me up, believe it or not, the next car to come by was also speeding and crashed into the car door, hitting into me again.

"It was unbelievable that this could happen twice in the space of a couple of minutes.

"Both cars didn't even stop to check I was OK, which is what upset me the most.

"Luckily the baby was fine, but that could have been a fatal accident for my unborn child.

"I now live in absolute fear that this will happen again while I am putting my children into their car seats.

"I feel so scared that one would step out onto the road and at the speed the cars come down it isn't worth thinking about the consequences."

Another resident said his children have "narrowly escaped being hit by a careless driver" and some families who have been living in the road for more than 15 years are now thinking of moving away.

One resident said: "We have lived in the road for 18 years and have seen the volume of traffic steadily increase, as has the speed of drivers.

"We have lost several wing mirrors during this time with the only safe way to park our car being half on the pavement, which cannot be easy for pedestrians, wheelchairs and buggies to negotiate.

"The traffic in the morning is bumper to bumper and only complicated by daily lorries diverted down Maybank Road to cut off Charlie Brown's Roundabout."

Another resident said: "The problem is that traffic entering Maybank Road comes around from the A406 slip think they can go at 40mph.

"So do we have to wait until someone is injured or killed before anything is done?

"There have been several cars that have hit parked cars as they speed round the bend meeting oncoming vehicles."

Another resident said he has almost been hit by a car on more than one occasion.

"I was almost knocked down again this week, this time by a car going so fast he would have taken a quite a few cars had he swerved," he said.

"I feel very strongly that it shouldn't take a death, or major injury, to enable some traffic calming measures to be put in place."

One mother said: "As a mother of a very small child, the nature of the way so many cars speed is very frightening.

"The situation is extremely dangerous.

"I really hope our concerns are listened to and actions can be put in place before lives are lost."

On Thursday, October 17, Councillor Rosa Gomez, Churchfields ward councillor, organised a site visit for residents to raise their concerns directly with Redbridge Council's chief engineer Donald Chalker.

"Residents in my ward have been raising very concerning incidents of poor driving along Maybank Road with me," Cllr Gomez said.

"These include a young family narrowly escaping being hit by a careless driver.

"The residents and myself came together to raise these difficulties directly with a representative from the council.

"I want to applaud Donald Chalker for listening to the issues raised by concerned residents.

"It is vital that measures are put in place quickly to protect pedestrians and to discourage selfish driving that puts other road users at risk. I hope Mr Chalker was able to grasp fully the concerns that residents outlined at the meeting."