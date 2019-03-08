International standard tennis courts available to all as Barkingside sports centre unveils £220k refurbishment

The sports centre in Barkingside has relaunched its striking world class indoor tennis courts. Picture: Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre Archant

Redbridge Sports and Leisure has unveiled eight newly refurbished, international standard indoor tennis courts, open to players from beginners to professional standards

The centre in Forest Road, Barkingside, was a training venue for London 2012 Olympic Games and has always prided itself on being a premier regional centre for racket sports.

It spent £220,000 on the new courts which provide players of all levels with the best possible tennis experience. From professionally installed LED lighting to the striking two-tone blue of the proflex acrylic surface, every aspect of the indoor tennis playing experience was considered, as well as delivering the environmental benefits of a reduction in electricity usage and CO2 generation of around 130 tonnes each year.

Jack Dowsett, tennis development officer, said: "These newly refurbished courts continue the legacy of the London 2012 Olympics and RSL. We dedicate a large proportion of our energies working with and nurturing junior talent across the country.

""These courts are an investment in our community and the next generation of players of all levels. As an Olympic Passport scheme venue, we have supported a number of up and coming players, and congratulate Eden Silva, who trains regularly at the centre, on reaching the mixed doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon earlier this year."