Top 10 most expensive properties sold in Redbridge last year range from £2m to £20m

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2020

Hurst House, a stately mansion in Woodford Green was sold last year for £3.1m. Picture: Ken Mears

Hurst House, a stately mansion in Woodford Green was sold last year for £3.1m. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The top 10 properties sold in Redbridge last year show a changing borough with historic houses turning over and the development of multi-storey apartment complexes.

Hurst House celebrated it 300th anniversary in 2014. Picture: Ken MearsHurst House celebrated it 300th anniversary in 2014. Picture: Ken Mears

The highest property changing hands by far was the sale of the freehold for Harts House in Woodford Green which fetched £20.8m.

The Georgian Harts House is a care home and will remain so even though the freehold changed hands as BUPA has a long-term lease on the property.

The second highest property sale on the list was £6.2m for the former Hainault pub The Hyneholt which was then turned into a builder's merchant.

The property is being turned into a seven-storey block of flats.

Another historic property that made the list is Hurst House in Broomhill Walk, which celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2014.

The Woodford Green manor house, which sold for £3.1m, was built between 1711 and 1714 during the reign of Queen Anne in what was then known as Woodford Row.

As part of the 300th anniversary the owners opened up the home to the public to showcase the gardens.

Hurst House was known as "The Naked Beauty," possibly because it sat on land originally part of the Naked Beauty estate.

Richard Warner, who lived in the home which preceded Harts House, referred to Hurst House by that title in his 1771 publication Plantae Woodfordiensi, about plants which could be found in the area.

The English Baroque mansion's gardens, which featured a large pond, originally lay across three acres, but the land was decreased to one acre in the early 20th century so 18 houses could be built.

Four of the properties on the list are in Ilford High Road and Ilford Hill as part of the major re-development near Ilford Station with sales between £3m and £6m.

The 10th property on the list was a detached house in Monkhams Road, Woodford Green, which sold for £2.6m

