Budding Wanstead fashion designer prepares for London Fashion Week catwalk

Thomas Goodier, 18, said: "I've been soaking up a lot and learned so much from doing FAD - I feel really supported." Picture: Bernard Bannor Archant

A budding fashion designer has been putting the finishing touches to his work after being chosen to showcase his talents at London Fashion Week.

Tom Goodier of Park Road, Wanstead, is one of 20 youngsters due to see their designs modelled on the catwalk.

The opportunity comes thanks to the fashion futures programme run by Fashion Awareness Direct (FAD) which helps young people break into the elite fashion industry.

The 18-year-old is one of 20 creatives from diverse backgrounds to have been shortlisted out of more than 70 teenagers.

The work explores issues of sustainability and people's relationships with the natural world with the teenage designers' ideas including zero-waste, re-using waste, biodegradable materials, upcycling and the exploration of natural forms.

With the support of sponsors NatWest and the retailer, ASOS, the finalists have been working to perfect their designs using industrial machinery and professional production techniques ahead of Friday's show.