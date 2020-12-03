Redbridge Council puts tackling food waste on the menu

Published: 12:00 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020

In support of the new national campaign Wasting Food: It's Out of Date, Redbridge Council is running an online workshopto help tackle food waste. Picture: PA/Jonathan Hordle - Credit: PA

In support of a new nation-wide campaign to tackle food waste Redbridge Council is running an online workshop offering tips and advice to reduce how much food you bin.

The council is running the free online workshop Love Food, Hate Waste on Tuesday, December 8, in support of the national campaign Wasting Food: It’s Out of Date.

The workshop will explore food planning, storage and preparation, since 70 percent of wasted food comes from our homes.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride said: “We’ve all been guilty of wasting food, from not eating that last slice of bread to throwing away leftovers that could have been frozen, but it’s never too late to start making little changes that will have a positive impact on the environment.

“Our free online workshop is the perfect start to getting all the tips and advice you need to help you on your way to becoming a pro at minimising food waste.”

For an invite to the workshop and more information email ourneighbourhood@redbridge.gov.uk