Quiz master Ben Shephard to host festive quiz for Haven House Children’s Hospice
PUBLISHED: 10:14 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 16 November 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
ITV’s GMB and Tipping Point host Ben Shephard wants you to spend Christmas Night In with him to raise money for Haven House Children’s Hospice.
The TV star is hosting another virtual quiz night for the Woodford Green-based organisation, after the last two quizzes during the first lockdown were extremely popular with more than 300 households joining.
Ben said: “We had such a laugh the last time we did this, we’re doing it again, this time with added baubles!
“If you can join us for a festive quiz, please sign up to raise some money for this wonderful place full of wonderful children and families.”
Entry to the Zoom quiz is £10 per household and it will take place on Tuesday, November 24.
There will also be options to add an extra donation to towards Haven House’s Christmas appeal.
For more information visit: https://www.havenhouse.org.uk/Event/bens-christmas-night-in
