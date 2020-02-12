Search

Hear a strange buzzing? You might have tinnitus and help is coming to Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2020

Colette Bunker, BTA Volunteer and Support Group Manager will be visiting Redbridge to help tinnitus sufferers. Picture: British Tinnitus Association

Colette Bunker, BTA Volunteer and Support Group Manager will be visiting Redbridge to help tinnitus sufferers. Picture: British Tinnitus Association

Archant

A tinnitus support group is coming to Redbridge to help the one in eight people that suffer with the condition across the borough.

In Redbridge an estimated 31,000 people suffer from tinnitus, the experience of hearing sounds with no source, most commonly ringing or buzzing, but sometimes whooshing, clicking or even music.

An expert from the British Tinnitus Association (BTA) will be speaking at the next meeting of the Redbridge tinnitus support group to help those who are suffering in silence.

Colette Bunker, BTA volunteer and support group manager, said: "Tinnitus can be an isolating condition, and we're keen to spread the word that there are management techniques which can help a person lead the best life they can, and to reduce the burden of living with this condition."

The meeting will take place on Monday, February 24 at 2pm at Redbridge Sensory Services in Woodford Green.

For information contact Richard Turner on 020 8551 7700 or richard.turner@hearingloss.org.uk.

