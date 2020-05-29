Thunderbirds are go in Gants Hill

LA Stretch Limos now has a Thunderbird 2 for hire. Picture: Elaine Westwood Archant

Thunderbirds are go as a Gants Hill limo company unveils its new acquisition.

The Thunderbird 2 has caused a stir on the streets around Gants Hill. Picture: Elaine Westwood The Thunderbird 2 has caused a stir on the streets around Gants Hill. Picture: Elaine Westwood

Carl and Elaine Westwood, who have run LA Stretch Limos for 25 years, had to call a halt to business during the pandemic.

But they decided to purchase a new type of car that has been creating plenty of smiles and wide eyes on the road in the past week.

The machine has been designed to look like Thunderbird 2 from the classic British 1960s children’s sci-fi TV series about a private emergency service called International Rescue.

Thunderbird 2 was a green supersonic carrier aircraft, flown by Virgil Tracy, that transported rescue vehicles and equipment in detachable capsules called “pods”.

This version was bought by the Westwoods to “make people smile” and boost their car selection for when they can re-open.

“It was for sale last year, we thought about it and decided not to,” Elaine said.

“Then it came up again recently.

“It put a smile on our faces when we went to view it, and we just thought, with the times we’re in, it will bring a smile to everyone’s face and remind people that we’re still here.

“Hopefully we’ll be up and running soon, and hopefully this will give us a boost.”

The car is already attracting a lot of interest despite only being used around the streets near the limo company.

“You should see the attention it’s had, I didn’t expect that much, people are taking pictures and videos.

“We hope to hire it out for music videos, weddings, and just events like corporate events as people want something whacky.

“We obviously do others vehicles like Cadillacs, Rolls-Royces and many more.”

The car is actually a 26-year-old Toyota Previa that has been converted into a Thunderbirds fan’s dream car.

Elaine said: “Apparently it’s the only one, I’m not sure if that’s in the country or in the world.”

One of LA Stretch Limos’ Cadillacs was featured in a music video for Dance on my Own by M.O.

Could we see the Thunderbird 2 in something soon?

Visit https://www.lastretchlimos.co.uk/ for more information.