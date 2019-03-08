Search

New-look Ilford playground will open in three weeks

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 June 2019

Councillor Iqbal and Councillor Jamil at the site of the new playground. Picture: Redbridge Council

Councillor Iqbal and Councillor Jamil at the site of the new playground. Picture: Redbridge Council

A new playground is set to open after ward councillors succesfully bid for money to update Loxford Park.

A sum of £120,000 out of a £1.6million funding pot to renew play equippment across the borough will go towards updating facilities at the green space in Loxford Lane.

Councillor Mohammed Iqbal is delighted by the news and said the revamp will revitalise play equipment in on of the most deprived and densely populated wards in Redbridge.

"This is part of our wider plan to improve Loxford, reduce antisocial behaviour and bring pride to the area," he said.

Councillor Saira Jamil added:"We were pleased with the tree planting last year and the clean up day a few weeks ago where resident got involved and this is the next step in making our area a better place to live.

"We need more residents to get involved and speak up and report poor behaviour and take pride in our home, just a few small changes from not littering and fly tipping to tidier front gardens would make a world of difference."

The new playground is expected to be open in the next three weeks.

