Christmas and Chanukah celebration at virtual Three Faiths Forum

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:00 PM December 11, 2020   
The leaders of the East LondonThree Faiths Forum Rabbi David Singer, Mohammed Omer and Rev Canon Ian

The Three Faiths Forum is celebrating Christmas and Chanukah in a virtual meeting with speakers highlighting the work the religions have been doing together for a millennium.

The forum, which covers Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Waltham Forest, is holding its last meeting of the year on Tuesday, December 16 at 7.30pm on Zoom with three great speakers. 

Professor David Abulafia, author of The Boundless Sea which was recently featured on BBC Radio 4 as the Book of the Week, will be the first speaker.

His topic is Jews, Christians and Muslims - 1,000 years sailing together, trading together, arguing together.

The Rev Canon Ian Tarrant, from Gibraltar Cathedral, will be giving a talk on the Gibraltar Perspective.

The closing speaker will be Khola Hasan, who will report on her participation in the annual Forum for Promoting Peace that took place in Abu Dhabi this week. 

The three short talks will be interspersed with musical breaks.

