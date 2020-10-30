Young Citizen: South Woodford boys bring community together during lockdown with sunflowers, biscuits and butterflies

Aron, Jonah and Noah Tiller are this month's Young Citizen nominees. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Three brothers in South Woodford who look after their neighbours and gave them sunflowers to brighten their spirits during lockdown, are this month’s Young Citizen nominees.

Aron, 12, Noah, 10, and Jonah Tiller, six were featured in the Recorder this summer when they decided to gift 50 sunflower plants to their neighbours in Raymond Avenue when they weren’t able to spend Eid with their families.

They held a contest to see who grew the tallest sunflower. The winner was a neighbour whose plant grew more than five and a half feet and sprouted 21 flowers.

The project brought the community together and the boys made new friends as a result.

They also regularly check in with a 94-year-old neighbour who is two doors down from them but isn’t able to walk and will bring her cakes and biscuits which they bake themselves.

Aron Tiller aged 12 measures a sunflower watched by brothers Jonah 6 and Noah aged 10. Picture: Ken Mears Aron Tiller aged 12 measures a sunflower watched by brothers Jonah 6 and Noah aged 10. Picture: Ken Mears

Twice a year they raise baby caterpillars and bring them over to her house and invite their neighbours to release the butterflies to the world.

And every year at Christmas, as part of a larger effort with Woodford Forest United Synagogue, they bring cookies to police, fire stations and to hospital staff to say thanks for working over the holiday.

The Recorder caught up with the boys and when asked why they go out of their way to look after their neighbours.

Jonah, Aron and Noah Tiller gifted all 50 of their neighbours with sunflower plants to cheer them up during lockdown. Picture: Nicola Tiller Jonah, Aron and Noah Tiller gifted all 50 of their neighbours with sunflower plants to cheer them up during lockdown. Picture: Nicola Tiller

Noah said: “It’s just part of our lives.”

Mum Nicola added: “We don’t expect anything back from it.

“But some people don’t have anyone to look out for them and it was just a way for us to connect with our neighbours and reach out.”

