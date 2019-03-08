Search

Three arrested after person sustains head injury following suspected Ilford robbery

PUBLISHED: 17:39 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 23 April 2019

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Perth Road just before 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital after he sustained a head injury during a suspected robbery outside an Ilford secondary school this afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at around 2:56pm on Tuesday, 23 April, to reports of a male assaulted in Perth Road outside Valentines High School near the junction with Lonsdale Road.

The police were unable to confirm the age of the person taken to hospital.

The spokesman added: “Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended – a male was treated for a head injury; his condition is not believed to be serious.

“He was not stabbed.”

There are no reports of any other serious injuries.

Three males – the police were again unable to provide any further details – were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery.

All three remain in custody at an east London police station.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to reports of an incident in Perth Road at 2.56pm.

He added: ““We sent an incident response officer and two ambulance crews to the scene.

“We treated two people at the scene and took one to hospital.”

Police enquiries continue.

