Sri Lanka bombings: Ilford faith group raises more than £5,000 to help those affected

PUBLISHED: 10:51 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 01 May 2019

Pastor Kanagaratanam Joseph, of the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship; Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Pastor Andrew Willis gathered at a vigil organised by the British Pakistani Christian Association for the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings. Picture: Wilson Chowdhury

Pastor Kanagaratanam Joseph, of the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship; Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Pastor Andrew Willis gathered at a vigil organised by the British Pakistani Christian Association for the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings. Picture: Wilson Chowdhury

Archant

An Ilford faith group has raised more than £5,000 to support those affected by the terror attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Wilson Chowdhury, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association (BPCA), said that more than £2,000 has been delivered to the Zion church in Batticaloa.

It was among three churches and three hotels targeted in a series of bombing on Sunday, April 21, orchestrated by the so-called Islamic State.

Worshippers gathered to hold a vigil outside Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, last Thursday to mourn the 253 people killed in the attacks.

Among them was Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Pastor Kanagaratanam Joseph of Tamil church the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship.

A group of Sri Lankan pastors on Monday recorded a message of thanks to all those who expressed solidarity.

“We would like to thank the BCPA who have helped us financial and spiritually,” said Pastor Kirubairaja.

“God bless you all.”

