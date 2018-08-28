Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Residents were threatened “with screwdrivers” and locked in a bedroom, while a gang pillaged a Clayhall house yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called just before 9pm on Monday, January, 21, following an aggravated burglary in Harewood Drive.

“Three guys broke in the front door and threatened two adult children with screwdrivers,” a resident said, who wants to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“They were then locked in a bedroom while they ransacked the house.”

A Met Police spokesman said they are investigating after thousands of pounds of goods were stolen.

“Two suspects threatened two occupants – a man and a woman, aged in their 30s - before making off with personal property,” he said.

“Detectives based in Redbridge have launched an urgent investigation.

“There has been no arrest at this stage.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers via 0800555111.