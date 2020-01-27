Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the deaths of three men in Seven Kings have made a third arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm after he attended an east London police station today, Monday, January 27. He remains in custody.

Police have named the three men who died in the incident as 29-year-old Narinder Singh Lubhaya, 30-year-old Harinder Kumar and 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon, known to people in the UK as Baljinder Singh.

All three men were Indian nationals living in the Ilford area.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Sunday, January 19, to a disturbance in Salisbury Road in Seven Kings.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three men suffering stab injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Two men were arrested following the deaths of the men.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford was charged on Tuesday, January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared custody at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 22 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, February 19.

He remains under investigation in connection with the murders.

The second man arrested has been eliminated from enquiries, police said.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation, said: "I know that people were present when the attack occurred, I urge them to come forward. This is a dreadful incident that has shocked the local community. I need their help to piece together exactly what happened and the events that led up to it."

Enquiries around the motive for the incident continue, however police do not believe it to be gang-related.

Officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or to remain 100per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.