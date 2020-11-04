Third box of abandoned kittens left outside Seven Kings florist this year

Leia was found dumped outside Petals Florist in Mead Lane, on October 24. Picture: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA is appealing for information after kittens were left in a box outside a florist in Seven Kings - the third time this has happened this year.

These three kittens were abandoned in the same place on August 29. Picture: RSPCA These three kittens were abandoned in the same place on August 29. Picture: RSPCA

Each time the kittens have been left inside a cardboard box inside a plastic shopping bag outside Petals Florist in Meads Lane - and each time it has happened on a Saturday morning.

The latest incident happened on Saturday, October 24. The RSPCA understands two kittens were originally in the box, but someone disturbed the box before the shop owner got to it and one kitten is believed to have escaped.

The remaining kitten was rescued by the shop owner who kept the kitten - who has since been named Leia - safe until the RSPCA could collect her.

The shop owner has been searching the local area to see if she can find the second kitten, and has been asking residents to keep an eye out.

This is now the third time boxes of kittens have been left outside the shop.

The first was on February 22 and there were four tabby kittens inside thought to be around six weeks old.

On August 29, three tabby kittens were left.

RSPCA animal rescuer Siobhan Trinnaman said: “I am really concerned that kittens are being abandoned at the same location and as the kittens all look very similar it is likely they are being abandoned by the same person.

“I am also concerned that there could be another kitten which escaped. If anyone has any information regarding another kitten we would urge them to get in touch with us. We would ask people in the local area to please keep an eye out and perhaps look in small spaces in case this kitten has decided to take shelter and hide there.

“We are grateful to the florist for all her help in contacting us when this happens, it must be really upsetting to keep having kittens left at her location - and to not know why their shop is the one where it keeps happening.

“I also have a message for the person who keeps leaving these kittens - no matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never OK. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“If someone is struggling to cope there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge you to ask for help.

“If anyone has any information regarding the kittens we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

To help the RSPCA continue to rescuing animals and investigating animal cruelty, please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.