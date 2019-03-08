Search

Police appeal for public's help tracking down man wanted in connection with raid on Woodford Green cash machine

PUBLISHED: 15:45 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 07 June 2019

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him about a raid on a cash point in Woodford Green on Valentine's Day. Picture: Met Police

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him about a raid on a cash point in Woodford Green on Valentine's Day. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Metropolitan Police detectives investigating an attempted smash and grab raid on a Woodford Green cash machine have released CCTV footage of a man and a distinctive vehicle they need the public's help in tracking down.

Do you recognise this van? Picture: MPSDo you recognise this van? Picture: MPS

A spokesman revealed officers were called to a service station in Chigwell Road at around 4.10am on Thursday, 14 February.

A van with the words "The Best Things in Life" written on the side had reversed into the station's forecourt and up to the ATM.

Three suspects with their faces covered jumped out of the vehicle and began attempting to steal the cashpoint.

Their attempt was unsuccessful and they all made off in the van.

Detectives from the Met's Flying Squad are investigating and have identified a man they believe was with the van prior to the offence.

They would now like to speak to him in connection with their investigation.

Officers have made attempts to locate the individual, but are now requesting the assistance of the public.

Anyone who recognises the man in these images is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 4403336/19.

Most Read

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Show Job Lists