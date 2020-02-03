Search

David Walliams book brought to life in play at Ilford theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:05 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 03 February 2020

David Walliams on stage for The First Hippo on the Moon, an adaptation of another one his books by Les Petits Theatre Company. Picture: PA Images/David Parry

David Walliams on stage for The First Hippo on the Moon, an adaptation of another one his books by Les Petits Theatre Company. Picture: PA Images/David Parry

PA Archive/PA Images

A hilarious story about a big, bossy elephant by comedian and author David Walliams will be brought to life through puppetry at the Kenneth More Theatre in Oakfield Road, Ilford.

The Slightly Annoying Elephant is, unsurprisingly, about a slightly annoying elephant.

"One day Sam gets a very big surprise as a tired, hungry, antique-loving, cycling enthusiast elephant turns up on his doorstep," the play description reads.

You may also want to watch:

"Adopting an elephant at the zoo turned out to be a lot more than he bargained for as he didn't realise the elephant would actually come to live with him - silly boy."

The play, presented by Little Angel Theatre, is based on the original book The Slightly Annoying Elephant written by Walliams and illustrated by Tony Ross.

The show is aimed at children aged three to eight and there are five shows from February 14-16.

Tickets for adults are £10, children are £9 and the price for a family of four is £36.

Book tickets by visiting Redbridge Drama Centre's website or calling 020 8708 8803.

