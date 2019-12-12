Search

Plans submitted to turn Ilford school buildings into hotel apartments

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 December 2019

Plans have been submitted to convert school buildings in Mansfield Road into an aparthotel. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted to convert school buildings in Mansfield Road into an aparthotel. Picture: Google

Archant

A proposal to build 31 hotel apartments on the site of a former school in Ilford has been submitted to Redbridge Council.

The planning application proposes to change the former fee-paying Cranbrook School building at 36-38 Mansfield Road into an aparthotel.

The development would provide 31 individual serviced apartments and 11 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces and two staff spaces.

The former school on the site was closed in 2016 due to a decrease in demand for pupil places from 285 in 2011 to 155 in 2016.

Now, half of the site is used for educational purposes by the Read Academy, founded in 2013, which has 157 pupils.

The academy also occupies 34 Mansfield Road, which is not included in the planning application.

"The reduction of pupil numbers and the size of the school premises, which continues to be used, reflects the demand for this local community facility," the applicant said.

"It is considered that there is a need for short-term lettings, especially in the form of aparthotels in town centre locations."

The aparthotel will employ four full-time housekeeping staff and five full-time reception staff.

"All will be full time and reception will be 24 hours," the applicant said. "As such there is significant local employment generated for this site.

"It is anticipated that guests will provide significant spend in the local area and the wider London region and as such will provide a significant economic benefit."

The applicant said the proposed development does not seek to keep or provide a new community use on the site.

"The provision of an aparthotel will provide a clear alternative social benefit allowing alternative short-term accommodation within Ilford town centre, in easy access to central London and, in the near future, to Heathrow Airport via the Elizabeth Line," the applicant said.

"On balance it is considered that there is a social benefit, especially given the reduction rather than loss of the educational premises which is retained in the rest of the site."

The development will provide "generous cycle parking provision" to encourage cycling and "the very sustainable location of the site would encourage walking to and from the site as well as its town centre location".

