Ilford rapper aiming to win record contract on new BBC talent show

An Ilford rapper is hoping to impress some of the industry’s biggest stars on a new BBC talent show.

Lesia is one of six contestants on the new series of the Rap Game, which sees unsigned MCs compete to win a record deal.

They will be mentored by Krept and Konan - whose record label the winner will be signed to - as well as DJ Target.

The series sees the participants move into a luxury Birmingham penthouse where they will live together while taking on challenges to prove they have what it takes in the industry.

And although filming was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic - there was a five month pause between the first two episodes - Lesia said she wanted to use the opportunity to work on her skills as a rapper.

She said: “I want to improve myself as an artist - figure out my strengths, weaknesses.

“Obviously we’re being mentored by some of the biggest in the UK right now, so to be able to take advice from them and get that exposure is amazing.”

She describes her style as “soulful, melodic rap” and feels that the clash element of the competition will be a test of her abilities.

On her strengths, she said: “I know I’ve got bars. I know I can write very well.

“This process has stretched me in terms of being able to deliver a strong performance with a 24 hour turnaround.

“In my everyday life, that’s never been necessary. It’s preparing me for those situations in the outside world, when I’m doing music in the future.”

Lesia is hopeful that she will soon be able to trade in her day job as a property inventory clerk and switch to rapping full time.

“In five years’ time I want people to be listening to what I have to say - listening to my music and taking it in,” she said.

“I want to have some songs in the charts and to be on tour. I want people to sing my tunes back at me - that’s the dream.”

The first episode of the Rap Game is set to air on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer on Thursday, October 22 at 7pm.