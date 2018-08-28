Woodford Green Towie TV stars launch Barnardo’s fostering campaign

Woodford Green TV stars Lydia Bright and Debbie Douglas have launched Barnardo’s 10th annual fostering campaign as figures show more children are being taken into care with fewer foster carers to look after them.

The Towie favourites, who are celebrity fostering ambassadors for Barnardo’s, Tanners Lane, Barkingside, are urging more people to become foster carers. The number of children in care in England has risen by 27per cent in the past decade.

Debbie, who has fostered more than 200 children over the past 25 years, said: “Having a safe and caring family is so important when you are growing up.

“With so many more children coming into care, it’s so crucial that more people become foster carers.

“Knowing you can provide that loving family for a child when they need it most is so rewarding and can really help to transform their lives – and yours.”

Lydia added: “We have loved having foster children as part of our family- it is incredible to see the difference having a caring, supportive family can make.

“We are proud to play a part in helping them to have a happy childhood and positive future.”

Last year 301,100 children, young people, parents and carers were supported by Barnardo’s through more than 1,000 services across the UK, such as young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, training and skills or parenting classes.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “As the number of children in care continues to rise, we need more foster carers than ever before.

“At Barnardo’s we find loving families for vulnerable children in communities across the UK, and we give foster carers the training and support they need.

“Being a foster carer can be a challenge but it’s also incredibly rewarding and gives children the love, care and life skills they need to build better and brighter futures.

“I want to thank all of our amazing foster carers for helping us transform children’s lives. And I would urge anyone considering becoming a foster carer to get in touch to find out more. Incredible things happen when you believe in children.”

Visit barnardos.org.uk to find out how you can get involved