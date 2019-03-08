Disused Ilford carpet factory will be turned into live entertainment centre and creative workspace

A disused carpet warehouse in Ilford is being turned into a creative workspace for start-up businesses.

The Janice Mews building, Clements Road, will be given a new lease of life when Things Made Public move in this winter.

The building will be transformed into an affordable workspace called The Muse for local start-up businesses giving local performers and artists a platform to showcase their talent and develop their ideas.

The project is one of three "spark Ilford" schemes which hope to rejuvenate the town centre - along with the Space art gallery and the Mercato Metropolitano outdoor food market.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: "Things Made Public CIC is dedicated to the development of the cultural quarter and passionate about creating a thriving community-led space that not only champions entrepreneurship but also gives the community a place to relax eat, think and do.

"Calling it The Muse, Things Made Public CIC will manage the development of the building and be an exciting addition to the landscape of Ilford town centre."

The upper floor of The Muse will be transformed into a subsidised co-working space compete with 62 individual desks and two meeting rooms for Redbridge-based entrepreneurs to inhabit whilst embarking on their journey into the world of business.

Tailored support will also be available for all tenants and with free business networking event and seminar will be held regularly for all the community to attend,

"Downstairs is due to become the soul of the town centre by boasting four food units for local start-up culinary tycoons to launch their restaurant enterprises," the council spokesman added.

"All food vendor will receive free business support, assistance with branding and marketing alongside a fitted kitchen to create and sell mouthwatering delights.

"Alongside this, jam-packed cultural events programme will run five nights a week, showcasing the best of local talent, community activity and educational collaborations, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"Set to open in November 2019, The Muse will be a playground for makers, thinkers and doers, that combine co-working space, business incubation, cultural activity and food all under one roof."

Thing Made Public is looking for dynamic entrepreneurs to "join their family".

A spokeswoman said: "Whether you are a web developer or graphic designer an animator or accountant, a barista with a coffee shop dream or a cake making extraordinaire, the Muse could be just the place for you."

For more information on renting a desk space of food outlet contact lauren.martin@thingsmadepublic.com