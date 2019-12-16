Search

Ilford pub closed due to 'pest problem'

PUBLISHED: 15:40 16 December 2019

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Archant

An Ilford pub has been closed while pest control experts carry out a deep clean of the site.

Management at the Great Spoon of Ilford, in Cranbrook Road, closed the pub immediately and pest control experts were called in.

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said: "We can confirm that The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed for most of today (Monday, December 16).

"A pest problem was identified early this morning and the pub was closed immediately.

"Pest control experts have been on site today, identifying and blocking any potential access points to the building, to eliminate the problem.

"A deep clean is also taking place throughout the premises.

"The pub will reopen as soon as we are confident that the problem has been dealt with."

