Wanstead pub manager delighted as venue named in good beer guide

PUBLISHED: 12:42 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 17 September 2019

The George in Wanstead. Picture: Ken Mears

A pub in Wanstead has been recognised for the quality of its beer.

The George in High Street, Wanstead, has been listed in the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Good Beer Guide 2020, the UK's best-selling beer and pub guide.

Branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer and they also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

Pub manager Danny Jupiter said: "I am delighted that the pub has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by Camra members.

"We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

"Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub's inclusion in the guide highlights this."

