The Entertainer opens in Ilford Exchange

Ali Qamar, six. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

A new toy shop opened in The Exchange, Ilford, at the weekend and among the visitors were Lego Batman and Robin.

Vanessa Jumeau and daughter Nova Jumeau 13 months old. Picture: Melissa Page Vanessa Jumeau and daughter Nova Jumeau 13 months old. Picture: Melissa Page

The Entertainer has taken over the Level 1 unit next to Debenhams and Saturday's opening event included balloon modelling, a K'Nex display together with in-store demonstrations, face painting and competitions.

Children were able to pose for pictures with the Lego caped crusaders.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire by husband and wife team, Gary and Catherine Grant, who instil the driving force and mission - "To be the best-loved toyshop - one child, one community at a time". Today, it continues to be the largest family-owned chain of toy shops in the UK with a total of 164 stores.

Sirat Safwan, six, meets Lego Batman. Picture: Melissa Page Sirat Safwan, six, meets Lego Batman. Picture: Melissa Page

Store manager Rene Valladares (left) and assistant store manager Tom Graham strike a pose with Lego Batman and Robin. Picture: Melissa Page Store manager Rene Valladares (left) and assistant store manager Tom Graham strike a pose with Lego Batman and Robin. Picture: Melissa Page

