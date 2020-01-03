Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces

The Entertainer has announced the return of its Big Toy Rehoming campaign, in partnership with the Salvation Army.

The campaign will run across all The Entertainer's 172 stores from Thursday, January 2 to January 31, calling on families to take part in a new year clear out, giving toys at the bottom of the toy box a chance to bring smiles to new faces.

The Entertainer has stores in The Exchange Ilford, Mercury Shopping Centre and The Brewery in Romford, Westfield Stratford, Broadway Centre in Bexleyheath, Glades Shopping Centre in Bromley, The Walnuts Shopping Centre in Orpington and Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of toys that could find their way into landfill by giving toys no longer played with a new lease of life, whilst aiming to support underprivileged children living in poverty across the country via the Salvation Army.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said: "We are incredibly proud to announce the return of the Big Toy Rehoming campaign alongside The Salvation Army.

"It has been especially brilliant to receive feedback from those both on the receiving end of donations and kind families donating, with words of encouragement and praise for the campaign.

"Last year was a phenomenal success and we hope to continue to increase the number generous donations we receive for 2020, especially as families look to declutter their homes after Christmas and make room for their new toys and games."

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at Salvation Army Trading Company, which operates the toy collections on behalf of the Salvation Army, added: "Donations from the last Big Toy Rehoming campaign hugely helped in continuing to provide practical and emotional support for vulnerable people in the UK.

"It's such a worthwhile cause and we're looking forward to the public joining in again as they declutter their homes after the festive season."

Those looking to donate their toys to The Entertainer don't need to worry about including packaging, however all toys must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons.

To find out more, visit www.thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming.