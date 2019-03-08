Search

Lego heroes to help open The Entertainer, Ilford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 May 2019

Lego Batman and Robin will be meeting children at The Entertainer toy shop, Ilford Exchange on Saturday. Picture: PA

Lego Batman and Robin will be meeting children at The Entertainer toy shop, Ilford Exchange on Saturday. Picture: PA

Archant

Popular toy store The Entertainer is opening in The Exchange, Ilford, on Saturday and Lego's Batman and Robin will be there help to help with the festivities and meet children.

The grand opening event will start in the store - on Level 1 next to Debenhams - at 9am on Saturday, May 18 and include a fun-filled day of entertainment for all ages, with appearances from Batman and Robin between 10am - 4pm.

What's more, children will be able to enjoy balloon modelling, a K'Nex display outside the store together with instore demos, face painting and take part in several giveaways and competitions as well as meeting The Entertainer's very own Jack!

Craig Lowe, events co-ordinator at The Entertainer, added: "It'll be great for the children to meet some of their favourite life-sized characters and have their picture taken!"

This week, in the run-up to the store opening, The Entertainer is offering people the opportunity to win a trolley dash in a competition held by The Exchange Shopping Mall.

It takes place from Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18 between 10am and 4pm on Level 3. Entrants need to find letters to spell out the word Exchange to make the finals where they'll need to discover a hidden ticket in the ball pool.

