Search

Advanced search

Wanstead pub The Duke could lose its licence over claims of repeated public nuisance and anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 October 2019

The Duke pub in Wanstead

The Duke pub in Wanstead

Archant

A popular Wanstead pub is to have its premises licence reviewed over allegations of regular public nuisance and anti-social behaviour linked to the venue.

Redbridge Council's licensing sub-committee will hear evidence at a meeting at a Town Hall meeting at 10.10am on October 7 that The Duke Public House in Nightingale Lane has repeatedly breached its licensing conditions.

A request to review the pub's licence under section 51 of the Licensing Act 2003 was first received on August 14 from a resident living nearby.

That resident says that constant "excessively loud" noise from the pub has had a detrimental impact on the lives of them and their family and has been "extremely stressful".

Further problems have been caused by smokers outside the pub repeatedly leaving glasses on the home's windowsill.

During Christmas Eve celebrations last year, the application alleges that at 3am on Christmas Day a group of patrons were asked to move on from outside the resident's house and reacted angrily, attempting to kick the property's front door in.

In their application, the resident supplied reference numbers for 16 complaints made to Redbridge Councl's enforcement team this year about noise and other anti-social behaviour at the venue.

The resident claims that each time that the enforcement team could not look into the issue "as their resources were completely tied up assisting the police with an operation".

You may also want to watch:

The Metropolitan Police has also supported the application to review the licence.

After being made aware of the resident's allegations, Pc Oisin Daly of the East Area licensing team visited the pub on August 21.

There, he discovered that the venue's CCTV system was only recording for 25 days, so pub management could not disprove allegations of unlicensed activity in late July.

Pc Daly did monitor the rest of the pub's CCTV footage, and discovered two other occassions patrons had stayed beyond the premises open hours.

Both related to Friday nights into Saturday mornings, when the pub is supposed to close at 1am.

On the first occassion, on August 10, a group of men remained in the pub until 1.46am.

The second instance involved two groups sitting in the pub's beer garden at 1.15am.

Pc Daly points out that the conditions on the pub's current licence read: "There shall be no persons outside consuming alcohol beyond 11pm."

Another issue noted by the officer was that there was no noise limiter linked to the amplified music being played throughout the venue - another breach of the licencing conditions.

Pc Daly concluded: "In total during my visit I found there to be several breaches of the licence, all which would have an impact on the public nuisance licencing objective and would support the application for a review."

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

First it became a place and now it has its own football team: ‘We are not Clayhall’, declare Redbridge Village residents

The logo

Whipps Cross given £350million for new hospital

Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

First it became a place and now it has its own football team: ‘We are not Clayhall’, declare Redbridge Village residents

The logo

Whipps Cross given £350million for new hospital

Whipps Cross Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford fall short at St Margaretsbury

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Wanstead pub The Duke could lose its licence over claims of repeated public nuisance and anti-social behaviour

The Duke pub in Wanstead

Embleton feels a weight has been lifted after decision to revert back to O’s assistant

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

West Ham suffer a VAR too far at the Vitality Stadium

The Video Assistant Referee in action during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Daggers boss Taylor felt it was a good point against Chorley

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge and Ntumba Massanka of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists