The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the deaths of a man and a woman found dead at a house in Ilford.

Laura Rakstelyte, 31, who lived at The Drive, Ilford, was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Rahul Malhi, before he fatally stabbed himself in the neck, Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard today (Monday, September 16).

Police were called to Ms Rakstelyte's home on August 29 at 12.57pm to reports of an injured person.

Ms Rakstelyte, originally from Lithuania, was found in the garden of the house with serious neck injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.12pm.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday, September 2 gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

When officers entered the house, they found the body of Mr Malhi, 43, with wrist and neck injuries.

"This gentleman attended the home address of his ex-girlfriend and there appeared to have been an altercation where he inflicted stab wounds on her," the coroner's officer said.

Mr Malhi, who lived in Meads Lane, Seven Kings, then stabbed himself in the neck, the inquest heard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.45pm.

Nadia Persaud, senior coroner for east London, set a provisional full inquest date for April next year.